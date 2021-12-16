Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,089,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,662. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.