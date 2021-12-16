Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,793 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of -177.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

