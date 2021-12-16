Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires Shares of 4,817 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

