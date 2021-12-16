ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives €14.02 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.15 ($15.90).

INGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday.

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

