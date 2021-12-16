Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.10. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,201 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Infinite Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

