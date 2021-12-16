Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NDVAF remained flat at $$0.21 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,927. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

