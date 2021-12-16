indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price was down 5.3% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 49,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,175,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Specifically, CTO Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,954,583.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 306,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $3,654,821.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,634,743 shares of company stock worth $19,683,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.