Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 46.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 73.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 94.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

