Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,076 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.65 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

