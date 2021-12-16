InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INCT traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 23,799,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,041,375. InCapta has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.

About InCapta

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

