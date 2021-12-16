Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immutep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immutep by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Immutep by 563.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,403,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immutep by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immutep by 141.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,029 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMP stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Immutep has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

