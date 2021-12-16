IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Acquires 9 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($22.97) per share, for a total transaction of £156.42 ($206.71).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Roy Twite bought 8 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,802 ($23.81) per share, with a total value of £144.16 ($190.51).

On Tuesday, October 12th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.65) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($194.82).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.82). The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,724.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,735.65.

IMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.36) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.24) to GBX 2,000 ($26.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.77) to GBX 2,150 ($28.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.81).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

