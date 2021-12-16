IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

