IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $208,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

