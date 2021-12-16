Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.39

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 15501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 277.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,068,140,000 after buying an additional 15,896,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

