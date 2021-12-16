Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $8,538.26 on Major Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $8,538.26 or 0.17856052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $2,140.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.02 or 0.08319227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.45 or 0.99977605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

