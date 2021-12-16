Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,837 shares of company stock valued at $17,269,904. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $222.55 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.