Huntington National Bank Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $817.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 172.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $797.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $812.50. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

