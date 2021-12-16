Huntington National Bank Buys 6,809 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $103,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.75. 19,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,652. The company has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.26. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

