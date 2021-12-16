Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.