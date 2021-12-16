Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of HII opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

