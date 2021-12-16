Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HOILF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Hunter Technology has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

