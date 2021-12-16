Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HOILF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Hunter Technology has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
About Hunter Technology
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.