Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LON:HUM opened at GBX 13.73 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 36.30 ($0.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

