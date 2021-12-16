Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 9%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 2,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

In other news, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

