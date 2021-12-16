Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €70.00 ($78.65) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($65.51) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.44 ($67.91).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €53.96 ($60.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.16 and a 200-day moving average of €50.79. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($67.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 80.18.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

