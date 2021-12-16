Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

