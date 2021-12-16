Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

Shares of TSE HBM remained flat at $C$8.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 835,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1237795 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

