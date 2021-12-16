HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 4.3%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $670.13 and last traded at $672.76. Approximately 7,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 496,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $703.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $785.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.61 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

