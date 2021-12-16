HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $703.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $785.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.