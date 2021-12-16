HSBC Downgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5,450.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,960.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,486.33.

WZZAF opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

