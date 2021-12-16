Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.