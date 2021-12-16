Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5,432.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.47. 48,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

