Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.25.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $209.76 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

