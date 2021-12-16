Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.78 million and $10,347.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.43 or 0.08181178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,862.96 or 0.99703981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

