Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.21

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 6632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $746.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

