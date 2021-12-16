Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.75 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.11 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

