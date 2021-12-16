High Note Wealth LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

