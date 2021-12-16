High Note Wealth LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

BSX traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 39,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,726,980. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,154 shares of company stock valued at $17,631,591 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

