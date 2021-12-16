Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.41. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 23,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $919.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

