Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 617 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REZI opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

