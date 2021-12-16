Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

IJH opened at $275.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.21 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

