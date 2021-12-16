Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 5,584 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,139,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

