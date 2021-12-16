Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $2.24 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.64.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $181.95 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.23 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

