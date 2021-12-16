Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,267,000 after buying an additional 1,543,869 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,490,000 after buying an additional 1,842,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,091,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after buying an additional 877,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

