Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) versus Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Head to Head Review

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) and Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Sprott Focus Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Hercules Capital pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hercules Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

26.9% of Hercules Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hercules Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott Focus Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hercules Capital and Sprott Focus Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sprott Focus Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital currently has a consensus price target of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Sprott Focus Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hercules Capital and Sprott Focus Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.58 $227.26 million $2.71 6.02 Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott Focus Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hercules Capital and Sprott Focus Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 113.31% 11.45% 5.74% Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Sprott Focus Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.