HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HFG. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.29 ($105.94).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €69.00 ($77.53) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €82.19 and its 200-day moving average is €83.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.