Helix Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. Helix has a market capitalization of $106,799.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031222 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

