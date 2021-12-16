Helium (HNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.41 Billion

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $32.66 or 0.00067111 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $56.37 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00216781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.55 or 0.00607301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,279,879 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

