HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of HEI opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

