Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,874 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

